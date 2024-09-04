 Skip to main content
Person who shot Ricky Pearsall being charged with attempted murder

September 3, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Ricky Pearsall holding a helmet

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

The 17-year-old suspect who shot San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

On Saturday, Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery while the Niners rookie was in the Union Square area of San Francisco. More details about the incident can be found here.

San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins on Tuesday announced the full list of charges against the culprit. The teenager is being charged with attempted murder with allegations of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and attempted second-degree robbery.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon. Jenkins couldn’t share more details about the suspect due to him being a minor.

As of Jenkins’ announcement, the charges will be filed in the juvenile court. Only the presiding judge for the case would have the power to request for a transfer and have the 17-year-old tried as an adult.

The 49ers opted to place Pearsall on the reserve/non-football injury list to start the season. The designation means that Pearsall he would have to miss at least the first four games of the 2024 campaign.

But based on recent reports, Pearsall may already be in much better shape/a> than 49ers fans expect.

