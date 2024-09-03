Remarkable report surfaces about Ricky Pearsall days after shooting

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery over the weekend, but he is already back preparing for the 2024 season.

Niners radio analyst Tim Ryan said on KNBR Tuesday that he spoke with Pearsall on Monday and that the rookie was “in the weight room.”

“I talked to him yesterday, he was actually in the weight room,” Ryan said. “Thank God it’s not worse than it was. … I already know this, his street cred has gone up tremendously around here.”

Pearsall was shot in the Union Square area of San Francisco on Saturday by someone who reportedly tried to steal the former Florida star’s Rolex watch. A video later surfaced that showed Pearsall walking to an ambulance after he was shot, and he surprisingly needed very little help.

Pearsall’s mother said in a social media post on Sunday that the bullet entered through her son’s chest and exited through his back, fortunately missing all vital organs.

Though the 49ers have decided to hold Pearsall out for at least the first four games of the season, all indications are that the receiver is going to make a full recovery.