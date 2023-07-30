Pete Carroll shares bad news about Seahawks’ top RBs

The Seattle Seahawks may be starting the season very much behind the 8-ball at running back.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke with reporters on Sunday and shared some bad news about his two top backfield options.

Carroll said that starter Kenneth Walker III is dealing with a groin injury and may be out “a while,” per Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network. Walker’s backup, rookie Zach Charbonnet, also has a shoulder injury and is out indefinitely.

Neither back was practicing at training camp over the weekend. Meanwhile, Seattle begins the preseason on Aug. 10 and the regular season exactly one month later on Sept. 10.

Walker was a revelation as a rookie for the Seahawks last season, rising from relative obscurity to rush for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. But Seattle’s backfield has generally had a tough time staying healthy over the last few seasons, especially considering what happened with Walker’s predecessor.

With both Walker and Charbonnet ailing, the Seahawks will have to rely on DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh (the only other running backs on their roster) for the time being. It would not be surprising to see Seattle go out and pursue another veteran RB at some point (perhaps even this notable player who is still unsigned).