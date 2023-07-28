Trainer shares video of Ezekiel Elliott working out ahead of camp

Training camps are opening across the NFL, and Ezekiel Elliott remains unsigned. But that does not mean he is not preparing for an opportunity.

Elliott’s trainer 3Hunnid Fitness shared a video via Instagram Friday of the former Dallas Cowboys running back working out. Elliott was shown doing drills. He was captured running in and out of cuts, and zigging and zagging between trash cans and other obstacles.

Elliott did not look exceptionally fast/quick in the videos, but he stayed low to the ground and showed good head movement when trying to fake out defenders.

Elliott was cut by the Cowboys after spending seven seasons with the team. His yards per carry average dropped to 4.0 in 2020, 4.2 in 2021 and 3.8 last season. He had 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Tony Pollard established himself last season as the big-play back for Dallas, which is why he received a franchise tag from the team.

There has been little chatter about what teams might be interested in signing Elliott, but that’s not stopping the 28-year-old from staying ready.