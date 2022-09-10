Pete Carroll has interesting pick for the ‘perfect’ quarterback

When debating the “perfect quarterback,” many will settle on the likes of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or even Russell Wilson. Older fans may argue Joe Montana, Steve Young or Dan Marino. But not Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

When asked on Friday how he would build the perfect quarterback, Carroll didn’t hesitate. He immediately named the retired Carson Palmer and not the aforementioned Wilson, whom spent 10 years in Seattle.

“There’s never been a more perfect guy than Carson Palmer,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I mean, he was perfect. He was big, he was strong, he was fast, he was a great athlete, he was a great competitor.”

Palmer was Carroll’s quarterback at USC from 1998 through 2002, and even won the Heisman Trophy as a senior after throwing for 3,942 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was then selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2003 NFL draft and retired in 2017 after a 14-year NFL career.

Although Palmer never won a Super Bowl, he was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2015 and voted to the Pro Bowl three times.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Palmer ended his professional career having thrown for 46,247 yards and 294 touchdowns.

With Carroll and the Seahawks likely to be in the quarterback market come 2023, his commentary on Palmer is worth noting. It may also offer insight into what the team is looking for when they scout signal callers throughout the college season.