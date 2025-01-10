Pete Carroll lands second head coach interview

Pete Carroll is showing that he’s not some toxic septuagenarian.

The former Seattle Seahawks head coach has landed a second head coach interview with an NFL team. The 73-year-old is set to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders next week about their head coach job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. News of Carroll’s second planned interview comes the same day that the coach interviewed for the Chicago Bears’ vacancy.

Carroll has won championships at both the college and NFL levels. He is now best known for his successful run as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach from 2010-2023. Many were stunned when the team pushed him out after last season, the same offseason that Bill Belichick was let go after a similarly long run. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl under Carroll in 2013 and returned to the Super Bowl the following year, when they lost to the New England Patriots. Carroll also had an extremely dominant run at USC from 2001-2009. The Trojans went 97–19 under him, including a 13-0 season in 2004.

Carroll let it be known this offseason that he was looking to coach again. Perhaps seeing North Carolina hire the 72-year-old Belichick has made NFL teams feel confident about interviewing the 73-year-old Carroll.