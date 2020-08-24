Pete Carroll feels for Earl Thomas after release

Pete Carroll and Earl Thomas did not separate on the best of terms, but there are no hard feelings from Carroll’s end toward his former safety.

The Seattle Seahawks coach voiced his support for Thomas after his release from the Ravens, saying that he feels “bad” for the former Seattle safety.

Pete Carroll, asked about Earl Thomas' release: "It's been a tough time for Earl…I feel bad for him…that's a bad state to be in when they send you home." #Seahawks — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) August 24, 2020

The last time Thomas played for the Seahawks, he infamously gave his own sideline the finger. The safety has made it clear since that he’s no fan of his former coach. Carroll’s well-wishes are likely to fall on deaf ears here.

Thomas was released by the Ravens, with the organization citing detrimental conduct. He was supported by another of his former teammates as well.