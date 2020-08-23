Richard Sherman supports Earl Thomas after release

Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas are still on good terms, so it’s no surprise that Sherman had something to say about his ex-teammate’s release on Sunday.

Sherman said he was “sad” to see what happened to Thomas. He added that he expects the veteran safety to play with a point to prove once Thomas finds a new team.

It’s really sad how things have played out for a man who is like a brother to me. Just know that when @Earl_Thomas gets back on the grass he will be out to make a point! Still one of the best in this league and I look forward to him being able to prove it again — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 23, 2020

Sherman has always been quite supportive of Thomas. The cornerback backed Thomas’s contract demands against the Seahawks, and the two are still close.

Sherman’s current team has been named as a possible suitor for Thomas. Maybe Sherman will be doing some recruiting behind the scenes in the days to come.