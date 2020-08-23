 Skip to main content
Richard Sherman supports Earl Thomas after release

August 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas are still on good terms, so it’s no surprise that Sherman had something to say about his ex-teammate’s release on Sunday.

Sherman said he was “sad” to see what happened to Thomas. He added that he expects the veteran safety to play with a point to prove once Thomas finds a new team.

Sherman has always been quite supportive of Thomas. The cornerback backed Thomas’s contract demands against the Seahawks, and the two are still close.

Sherman’s current team has been named as a possible suitor for Thomas. Maybe Sherman will be doing some recruiting behind the scenes in the days to come.

