Pete Carroll shows off impressive throwing arm at Seahawks camp

Geno Smith could be facing some unexpected competition.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll went viral this week for the nifty throws that he made at training camp. The Seahawks posted a compilation video to Twitter/X of Carroll slinging it to the team’s receivers. Carroll uncorked some impressive throws down the field and even had a couple of nice moments of rolling out to his right and throwing across his body.

Check it out.

QB Pete coming soon to Quarterback on @netflix 📺 pic.twitter.com/CEskVNUtLr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 18, 2023

Sure, some of those clips featured worse edits than a Tommy Wiseau movie. But you would be hard-pressed to find another soon-to-be 72-year-old like Carroll with that kind of a cannon.

Quite frankly, we didn’t know that Carroll had it in him. Usually you only see him throwing hand-warmers on the field.