Pete Carroll shares update on timeline for QB decision

August 22, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Pete Carroll coaches the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have just over two weeks to decide on a starting quarterback for Week 1, and head coach Pete Carroll hinted over the weekend that they may use almost all of that time to determine whether Geno Smith or Drew Lock gets the job.

Lock was unable to play in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to COVID. Smith started for the second straight game and went 10/18 for 112 yards. The Seahawks were held scoreless while he was in the game. Carroll was asked on Sunday when he plans to name a starting quarterback, and he said he still wants to see Lock in action.

Based on everything Carroll has said, it seems like Lock has managed to gain ground in Seattle’s QB competition by not playing. Either way, Seahawks fans cannot be thrilled about entering the season with either Lock or Smith as their team’s starter.

Smith has the advantage of having been with Seattle the last two seasons. Though, he only has thrown 34 touchdowns compared to 37 interceptions during his career. Lock threw 25 touchdowns compared to 20 interceptions during his three NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos. Neither is likely to win many games this year.

