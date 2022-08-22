Pete Carroll shares update on timeline for QB decision

The Seattle Seahawks have just over two weeks to decide on a starting quarterback for Week 1, and head coach Pete Carroll hinted over the weekend that they may use almost all of that time to determine whether Geno Smith or Drew Lock gets the job.

Lock was unable to play in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to COVID. Smith started for the second straight game and went 10/18 for 112 yards. The Seahawks were held scoreless while he was in the game. Carroll was asked on Sunday when he plans to name a starting quarterback, and he said he still wants to see Lock in action.

Pete Carroll confirms Seahawks don't have to determine QB1 by end of final preseason game Friday at Dallas. 16 days from then to opener. Carroll says they may use all that time to decide between Geno Smith, Drew Lock. "I still need to see (Lock) play, how he fits in w/our guys." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 21, 2022

Based on everything Carroll has said, it seems like Lock has managed to gain ground in Seattle’s QB competition by not playing. Either way, Seahawks fans cannot be thrilled about entering the season with either Lock or Smith as their team’s starter.

Smith has the advantage of having been with Seattle the last two seasons. Though, he only has thrown 34 touchdowns compared to 37 interceptions during his career. Lock threw 25 touchdowns compared to 20 interceptions during his three NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos. Neither is likely to win many games this year.