Analyst who has nailed last 5 Super Bowl winners makes his latest pick

Peter Schrager is on an incredible streak of predicting which team will win the Super Bowl, and the NFL analyst has made his pick for the 2024 season.

Schrager, who writes for FOX Sports and appears on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” has correctly predicted the last five Super Bowl winners before each season began. That means he picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the last two, and he said on Thursday that he believes Patrick Mahomes and company are going to do it again.

Over the last six years, nobody has a better track record on picking the Super Bowl participants and winner before the season than @Pschrags. With no further adieu… pic.twitter.com/PFcVvNDJnj — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 5, 2024

Some will say Schrager has been lucky, but five in a row is an impressive streak.

The Chiefs are a slight gambling favorite over the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIX, so Schrager is not exactly going out on a limb. But when you’ve correctly picked five straight winners, it makes sense to go with the safe choice.