Peyton Manning drops S-bomb while caught on hot mic

Peyton Manning encountered one of the perils of live television on Monday night’s “ManningCast” broadcast of the NFC Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Manning dropped a curse word on live TV while he was experiencing some technical difficulties during the first quarter of the game.

Eli Manning tossed to Peyton for analysis on a Rams touchdown, but Peyton apparently couldn’t hear his brother.

Peyton had a very colorful way of saying so:

“Can’t hear s–t,” he said.

Eli: Let's go to Peyton." Peyton: "I can't hear sh*t" Eli: "Never mind" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lwJtoEmuch — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2022

Eli’s quick pivot was pretty hilarious, and kudos to him for being quick on his feet.

No, ESPN will not be thrilled with Peyton dropping the S-bomb during a live playoff game. That said, this one was pretty harmless, and there are worse things to be caught saying into a live microphone.

This is hardly the first time the ManningCast has run afoul of the censors. Nothing really came of that incident, and it’s unlikely that anything will happen as a result of this one either.