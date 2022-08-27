 Skip to main content
Saturday, August 27, 2022

Crazy photo of helmet from Rams-Bengals fight goes viral

August 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Rams and Bengals players fight

A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Training Camp. Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A photo from the wild joint practice fight on Thursday between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams has gone viral.

Aaron Donald was at the center of the fight and was seen swinging a helmet at some of his opponents. One photo shows just how hard the impact was when a Bengals player was hit in the helmet by a Rams player swinging a Bengals helmet.

In the photo, you can see the Bengals helmet that had been swung actually bending at the point of impact.

It’s unclear from that photo which Rams player had swung the helmet.

According to some reporters in attendance, Bengals offensive lineman La’el Collins got into it with Leonard Floyd and threw Floyd’s helmet at the Rams linebacker. That may have started the fight that led to Donald swinging the helmet. The joint practice between the teams was called off after a third fight broke out between the teams.

A video that went viral showed Donald swinging a helmet at Bengals players a few times (video here).

The NFL does not have the authority to punish players for practice/training camp incidents. The Rams reportedly plan to handle discipline for the players internally.

