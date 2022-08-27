Crazy photo of helmet from Rams-Bengals fight goes viral

A photo from the wild joint practice fight on Thursday between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams has gone viral.

Aaron Donald was at the center of the fight and was seen swinging a helmet at some of his opponents. One photo shows just how hard the impact was when a Bengals player was hit in the helmet by a Rams player swinging a Bengals helmet.

In the photo, you can see the Bengals helmet that had been swung actually bending at the point of impact.

In this photo from yesterday's brawl, you can see how much the Bengals helmet flexes on impact 😳 (photo via Sam Greene/The Enquirer) https://t.co/T4PLDraGLf pic.twitter.com/DFWpKrtpi6 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 26, 2022

It’s unclear from that photo which Rams player had swung the helmet.

According to some reporters in attendance, Bengals offensive lineman La’el Collins got into it with Leonard Floyd and threw Floyd’s helmet at the Rams linebacker. That may have started the fight that led to Donald swinging the helmet. The joint practice between the teams was called off after a third fight broke out between the teams.

A video that went viral showed Donald swinging a helmet at Bengals players a few times (video here).

The NFL does not have the authority to punish players for practice/training camp incidents. The Rams reportedly plan to handle discipline for the players internally.