Photo of Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa goes viral after concussion

Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion on Thursday night, and Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel showed serious concern for his quarterback following the injury.

Tagovailoa’s head slammed into the midsection of a defender after he scrambled for a first down in the third quarter of the Dolphins’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. The former Alabama star immediately showed concussion symptoms and was ruled out minutes after leaving the game.

As Tagovailoa walked off the field, McDaniel came over and kissed the quarterback on the head. A photo that was captured of the moment has since gone viral:

A lasting image from Thursday night. 📷 Megan Briggs pic.twitter.com/PmoY5dnMBG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2024

You can also see the video:

Here's another angle of Mike McDaniel giving kiss to Tua Tagovailoa after his injury against Billspic.twitter.com/aDCgDCbZLf — FirstSportz NFL (@FirstSportz_NFL) September 13, 2024

McDaniel told reporters after the game that he’s “just worried about the human being” and not how Tagovailoa’s latest concussion will impact the Dolphins from a football standpoint.

The concussion was at least the third for Tagovailoa in his NFL career, as he also suffered two during the 2022 season. He missed a significant amount of time after that, and McDaniel had to defend the Dolphins over their handling of the situation.

Several prominent members of the NFL community are calling for Tagovailoa to retire in the wake of the latest concussion, but McDaniel said Tua and the Dolphins are going to approach the situation one day at a time.