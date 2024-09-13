Tony Gonzalez: Tua Tagovailoa retiring should be a ‘no-brainer’

Hall of Fame player Tony Gonzalez thinks Tua Tagovailoa should retire from football, and that such a decision is not much of a question.

Gonzalez is one of the analysts on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” team. He spoke after the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 31-10 about Tagovailoa suffering a concussion in the third quarter of the game. Gonzalez wasn’t the only panelist who thought Tagovailoa should consider retirement now that the quarterback has suffered four documented concussions since college. But Gonzalez may have taken things the farthest.

“To me, it seems like a no-brainer,” Gonzalez said of the decision to retire. “I try to put myself in that situation … the brain, that’s something that you just don’t want to … the family, the kids, that’s where you have to make a hard decision. This is one of those, ‘I had a great career. It’s time to move on.'”

The Dolphins diagnosed Tagovailoa with a concussion after just six minutes. But anyone watching the game likely noticed Tagovailoa’s immediate “fencing” reaction, which is a typical behavior of someone who has been severely concussed.

Not only does the 26-year-old need to think about walking away from the game, but complicating matters is that Tagovailoa signed a 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension with Miami in July.