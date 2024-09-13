Tua Tagovailoa knocked out of Dolphins game with concussion

Tua Tagovailoa left his Miami Dolphins’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night after suffering a concussion while slamming his head into an opponent.

The Dolphins were down 31-10 to Buffalo and had a 4th-and-4 at the Bills’ 13-yard line late in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa scrambled up the middle for a first down and then dove head-first to gain more yardage. His head slammed into the midsection of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who made the tackle.

Ugh. Players signaled to the sideline right away for Tua. pic.twitter.com/qOTEK2BcwN — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 13, 2024

Tagovailoa’s right arm stretched out after the hit, and he immediately grabbed his head with his left hand.

Tagovailoa was helped off the field and taken to the locker room for examination.

Tua to the locker room pic.twitter.com/XWwJTLsn52 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 13, 2024

The Dolphins were able to quickly determined that Tagovailoa had suffered a concussion.

There will be serious concerns from the Dolphins and NFL about Tagovailoa’s status moving forward. The 26-year-old suffered a known concussion in college at Alabama, and two during the 2022 NFL season — a subject that received heavy scrutiny.