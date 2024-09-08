 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill responds to his police incident

September 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill offered his first public response to Sunday’s bizarre incident involving Miami police.

Hill was involved in a traffic stop on his way to Hard Rock Stadium prior to Miami’s season opener, and video showed him face down in handcuffs at one point during the incident. The wide receiver was ultimately released and played in the game.

After the game, Hill told reporters that he had “no idea” why he had been handcuffed, and defended his conduct.

“I have no idea. I wasn’t disrespecting. I didn’t cuss,” Hill said when asked why he had been handcuffed.

Hill was also told that the officer involved in the traffic stop had already been placed on administrative leave, which Hill took as a form of vindication.

“That should tell you all you need to know,” Hill responded.

Hill’s performance clearly was not impacted by the incident. He caught seven passes for 130 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown that he capped off with a fitting celebration. Miami police have said they will conduct a review of the incident.

Tyreek Hill
