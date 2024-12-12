Police make decision on Jason Kelce’s cell phone incident with fan

Jason Kelce has earned the all-clear over his recent confrontation with a fan.

Gabriela Carroll of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports this week that the ESPN personality Kelce will not face any charges over an incident with a fan while he was attending an Ohio State-Penn State college football game back in early November. A representative from the Penn State University Police and Public Safety department confirmed in an email to the Inquirer that the matter is now considered closed.

“The individual in the video footage circulating on social media has not been identified, and no one has come forward to University Police with a related complaint about damage to personal property,” the representative said.

Viral video of the incident showed Kelce walking outside the stadium when he was heckled by a fan who used an anti-gay slur about his brother Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Kelce then proceeded to grab the fan’s cell phone and smash it on the pavement (see the full video here).

The six-time All-Pro center Kelce, who is now retired and in his first season as a commentator for ESPN, addressed the ugly incident on “Monday Night Countdown” days later. He issued an on-air apology in which he expressed regret for his decision “to greet hate with hate.” That was over a month ago now though, and it appears there will be no further repercussions for Kelce.