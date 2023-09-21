Travis Kelce addresses rumors about him dating Taylor Swift

A lot of rumors have been flying recently about Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift, and the Kansas City Chiefs star has finally addressed the topic himself.

Kelce was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday. Before the interview ended, McAfee gave the tight end a chance to share anything about his personal life. Kelce was a good sport about it and said it is “hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten.” He also called out his older brother Jason for fueling the gossip.

Kelce did not directly say whether he is dating Swift, but he did hint that the pop icon could be at a Chiefs game cheering him on in the near future.

“I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said. “I told her, maybe, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead and you might have to see me come rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift.. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead.. We'll see what happens in the near future" 🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

McAfee took that to mean Kelce and Swift have at least been “talking,” but Travis didn’t share much information.

As Kelce said, his brother Jason has been having more fun with the rumors than anyone. The Philadelphia Eagles center said very little after Tony Gonzalez asked him about Travis and Taylor during “Thursday Night Football” last week. However, Jason then intentionally fanned the flames during a more recent interview.

Travis, 33, previously dated Kayla Nicole, but they broke up in 2022. Travis said over the summer that he had attended one of Swift’s concerts from the “Eras” tour and wanted to give her a friendship bracelet he had made for her. He said he was disappointed that she was not available to talk with people. It sounds like he was able to get her attention eventually.