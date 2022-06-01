Price Deshaun Watson offered to settle his lawsuits revealed

Deshaun Watson has maintained that he did nothing wrong despite nearly two dozen women accusing him of sexual assault, but the Cleveland Browns star has still tried to settle with some of his accusers. We now have a better idea of what he offered them to drop their lawsuits.

Another lawsuit was filed against Watson on Tuesday, which makes 23 total. One of the footnotes in the latest suit mentions how Watson’s camp offered each of the plaintiffs $100,000 to settle.

That is consistent with what we heard earlier this year. One publication obtained a copy of a settlement offer that Watson supposedly sent to one of the women who is suing him. Watson offered $100,000, with the proposed agreement saying the alleged victim would have to adhere to a strict confidentiality agreement.

Two grand juries in Texas have declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson. The NFL is now investigating the allegations to determine if the star quarterback will face disciplinary action. The civil lawsuits could eventually be tried in front of juries if there are no settlements.