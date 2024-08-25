Puka Nacua’s brother Samson nearly scored most insane TD of preseason

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Samson Nacua on Sunday came just a few yards short of scoring the most thrilling touchdown of the NFL preseason.

Nacua, who is the older brother of Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, signed with the Saints earlier this month. He got some special teams reps during Sunday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. On the final play of the first half, the Saints had Nacua line up in the end zone in case a 58-yard field goal attempt from Titans kicker Brayden Narveson came up short.

That is exactly what happened, and Nacua fielded the missed kick deep in the end zone. He then had an incredible return and nearly scored a touchdown, but he stepped out at around the 3-yard line.

An INCREDIBLE effort from Samson Nacua taking it 106 yards… 3 yards away from a Kick-6 FOX pic.twitter.com/emrjwmmOSp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2024

Though he did not score, that is certainly one way for Nacua to stand out as he tries to make the Saints’ regular-season roster.

Nacua, a former BYU Cougar like his brother, played in the USFL for the Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023. The USFL then merged with the XFL to form the UFL, and Nacua spent last season with the UFL’s Michigan Panthers. He had 11 receptions for 125 yards.

With new kickoff rules in place that are designed to encourage returns, Nacua might have made a strong case for a roster spot with that electric run.