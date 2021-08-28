Quandre Diggs is latest Seahawk to sit out practice over contract

Just when the Seattle Seahawks thought they had squared away most of their contract issues, they now have another safety agitating for a new deal.

Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs is sitting out practices in an effort to get a new deal. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed this on Friday, saying that Diggs is “making a bit of a statement” when asked about the safety’s absence from practice.

Asked about Quandre Diggs not practicing this week, Pete Carroll said the Seahawks' safety is "making a bit of a statement now, but I have nothing for you to update. He deserves to do that." Diggs, a Pro Bowler last season, is in the last year of his deal and wants an extension. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 27, 2021

Diggs had already hinted at the issue in a tweet he sent late Thursday.

Can’t deny me what I deserve. — Nino (@qdiggs6) August 27, 2021

Diggs is entering the final year of his deal, and is set to make a base salary of just $5.95 million this season. The veteran is likely even more motivated after watching veteran Jamal Adams sign a record new deal with the team.

The 28-year-old Diggs appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks last season, racking up 64 total tackles and intercepting five passes. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will be willing to negotiate.