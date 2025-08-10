Quinn Ewers gets the meme treatment after terrible NFL debut

Quinn Ewers is viewed by many as a player who may have been a steal in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he did not look the part during his preseason debut with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Ewers played a significant portion of the Dolphins’ exhibition game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. It did not go well for the former Texas star, as he finished just 5/18 passing for 91 yards. Ewers also lost two fumbles in the 24-24 tie.

The first fumble came on 3rd-and-10 when the Dolphins had the ball deep in their own territory in the third quarter. Ewers knew pressure was coming and tried to scramble outside the pocket, but he failed to protect the ball. The turnover gave Chicago an instant red-zone possession.

Austin Booker has his 3rd sack which leads to a takeaway!



Ewers coughed the ball up again on 4th-and-15 late in the fourth quarter at around midfield. The Bears came with an all-out blitz, and the turnover gave them the ball near field-goal range.

Bears send the house and get the ball in good field position ‼️



Preseason games do not mean a whole lot, but the reps are important for a rookie quarterback like Ewers. Rather than proving that he should have been drafted earlier than the seventh round, Ewers became the subject of some ruthless memes:

It is difficult to judge a quarterback who is surrounded by second- and third-string players, but the Bears had their backup defensive players in when Ewers played also. The big takeaway for Ewers on Sunday was that he needs to do a better job of protecting the ball.

Ewers was at one point projected to be a first-round pick. He led the SEC with 31 touchdown passes last season, but he still fell all the way down the draft board.

Ewers’ agent blasted NFL teams for passing on the quarterback. The teams that did so probably were not regretting it on Sunday.