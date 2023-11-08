Jets star accuses Troy Aikman of making up noteworthy quote

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams accused ESPN commentator Troy Aikman of essentially making things up during Monday’s broadcast.

During Monday’s broadcast, Aikman suggested during the third quarter that Williams referred to himself as “the highest-paid decoy in football.” The comment could certainly be read as a criticism of Williams’ role with the Jets, suggesting that the team could stand to use him in more impactful ways.

“He calls himself the highest-paid decoy in football” – Troy Aikman on Quinnen Williams pic.twitter.com/22lWu6tosy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2023

On Wednesday, Williams not only disputed the quote, but said he had never spoken to Aikman in the first place. The star defensive tackle said it was “upsetting” and “weird” that Aikman attributed the quote to him when, according to him, he never said anything to Aikman at all.

Quinnen Williams said he never even spoke to Troy Aikman so he doesn’t know where the quote about him being the “most expensive decoy” came from. Williams said it was “upsetting” and “weird” that Aikman attributed that quote to him. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 8, 2023

It is clear from the original broadcast that Aikman was not offering his own opinion. He directly said that it was a title Williams called himself. If Williams is telling the truth, Aikman either misspoke or simply came up with it out of nowhere. Considering the alleged Williams comment could be construed as criticism of the Jets, that is a pretty significant mistake to make.

Aikman certainly did not like what he saw from the Jets in Monday’s blowout loss. As a result of this, the Jets may take issue with him going forward, too.