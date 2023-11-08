 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 8, 2023

Jets star accuses Troy Aikman of making up noteworthy quote

November 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Troy Aikman talking

Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams accused ESPN commentator Troy Aikman of essentially making things up during Monday’s broadcast.

During Monday’s broadcast, Aikman suggested during the third quarter that Williams referred to himself as “the highest-paid decoy in football.” The comment could certainly be read as a criticism of Williams’ role with the Jets, suggesting that the team could stand to use him in more impactful ways.

On Wednesday, Williams not only disputed the quote, but said he had never spoken to Aikman in the first place. The star defensive tackle said it was “upsetting” and “weird” that Aikman attributed the quote to him when, according to him, he never said anything to Aikman at all.

It is clear from the original broadcast that Aikman was not offering his own opinion. He directly said that it was a title Williams called himself. If Williams is telling the truth, Aikman either misspoke or simply came up with it out of nowhere. Considering the alleged Williams comment could be construed as criticism of the Jets, that is a pretty significant mistake to make.

Aikman certainly did not like what he saw from the Jets in Monday’s blowout loss. As a result of this, the Jets may take issue with him going forward, too.

Article Tags

Quinnen WilliamsTroy Aikman
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus