Quinton Dunbar’s attorneys withdraw from case after payoff allegations

The saga involving NFL cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker took another interesting turn on Monday, as the attorneys for Dunbar have withdrawn from the case.

According to court documents obtained by Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, attorneys Michael Grieco and Michael Weinstein will no longer be representing Dunbar.

Another unusual turn in Quinton Dunbar felony armed-robbery case: Broward County, Fla., court records show #Seahawks CB's lawyers have withdrawn from the case–days after report of payments to witnesses to recant. Andrew Rier, Jonathan Jordan of Miami firm are his new attorneys pic.twitter.com/edxjpQutUF — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 13, 2020

Police in Miramar, Fla., issued arrest warrants for Dunbar and Baker on May 14 after they were accused of robbing some people at a party. They were accused of stealing $7,000 in cash and two watches with a combined value of $43,000. The players were said to have lost about $70,000 at a different party a few days earlier, and then robbed some people in attendance at the May 13 party.

Attorneys representing Dunbar and Baker said the players were victims of an extortion attempt. However, a new report published by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News on Friday shows Dunbar’s attorney helped organize a payoff plan where the alleged victims were given $55,000 to recant their testimony about the robbery. Grieco was the one who contacted authorities originally to let them know victims and witnesses had recanted their testimonies against Dunbar.

Baker’s attorney has said publicly that the allegations of a payoff are “false” and “defamatory.” As of now, the same legal team is still representing the Giants cornerback.