Raiders bring back veteran QB

The Las Vegas Raiders have brought back a veteran quarterback who previously spent several seasons with the team.

Nathan Peterman has signed a contract with the Raiders, the team announced on Tuesday.

Peterman signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in March, but he was cut earlier this month. He was with the Chicago Bears as a backup in 2022 and 2023.

Peterman previously played for Las Vegas from 2018-2021, in part because former head coach Jon Gruden was a big fan. The Raiders are now giving Peterman another look.

The 30-year-old Peterman, who began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, continues to find work despite not making the most of his limited opportunities. In 15 career games, Peterman has completed 53.1% of his passes for 712 yards, just 4 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell are battling for the Raiders’ starting job this summer, so Peterman will face an uphill battle to make the roster.