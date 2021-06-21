Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made a big announcement on his Instagram page on Monday.

Nassib publicly revealed that he is gay. He said in his Instagram message that it being Pride Month moved him to make the announcement now. He also said he received tremendous support from his family, team, coaches and NFL players.

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest,” Nassib said.

Nassib said he is a private person but felt it was important to share the news publicly for representation.

Carl, 28, is the younger brother of former Giants defensive lineman, Ryan Nassib. Carl was a 3rd-round pick by Cleveland in 2016. He played two seasons for the Browns, two with the Bucs, and is entering his second season with the Raiders.

Nassib had 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 14 games last season.