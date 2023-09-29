Raiders issue statement on Chandler Jones arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders have issued a statement regarding defensive lineman Chandler Jones.

In a brief statement, the Raiders said they were “hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs.” The team also indicated that they would offer no further comment, “as this is now a legal matter.”

Jones has not been with the Raiders this season due to off-field issues. He was arrested Friday for violating a temporary restraining order. He had posted a concerning video on social media just a day before his arrest. Before the season, he took aim at the Raiders in a concerning tirade, which prompted the team to keep him away for the start of the year.

The 33-year-old pass rusher had 4.5 sacks in 15 games for the Raiders last season. He had spent the last six seasons before that with the Arizona Cardinals, where he collected 71.5 sacks in 84 games.