Raiders rookie brutally calls out teammates over practice habits

The Las Vegas Raiders’ season has turned ugly fast, and now the team is getting called out over its practice habits by a rookie.

Divine Deablo, a rookie linebacker, questioned his teammates following Sunday’s 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the team’s fifth defeat in six games. The third-round pick suggested that the veteran players are not taking practice seriously, and do not bring the necessary intensity on a daily basis.

“Personally I feel like a lot of people just, for lack of a better term just ‘fold,'” Deablo said, via Raiders Beat. “They’ll just lay down, come to practice not ready to practice. I know I’m a rookie but I don’t want my teammates to do that. I want to make sure they’re ready to practice and we bring that intensity every day.”

This is a brutal criticism for any player to air in public. For the Raiders, it’s even more embarrassing when it’s coming from a rookie. Veteran players should be setting the tone in practice and leading by example. At no point should it be necessary for a rookie to question his more experienced teammates’ commitment in private, much less in public.

This is not the first time the Raiders have seemingly had their commitment questioned this season. A full housecleaning might be needed once the campaign is over.

Photo: Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Divine Deablo (49) looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports