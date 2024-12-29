Fans made the same joke after Raiders’ plane got stuck on tarmac

Several Las Vegas Raiders fans saw the silver lining in the team’s recent tarmac troubles.

The Raiders had a flight to Louisiana scheduled Saturday morning ahead of their Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints. However, mechanical issues kept the team grounded for most of the day.

The team reportedly had to find an entirely different plane before they could depart. The Raiders’ replacement aircraft finally took off just after 7 p.m. PST.

Original plane, scheduled to depart Las Vegas in AM, had to be swapped out for new plane. Team scheduled to leave LV soon… https://t.co/9YnoiPNyJX — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 29, 2024

Some Raiders fans, however, would have been completely fine had the team never left at all. Several of them joked on X that the team should have just straight-up forfeited their game against the Saints.

Just stay in Vegas and forfeit 🙏 — Khaled (@khaled74) December 29, 2024

They can just stay in Vegas and forfeit the game… we won’t be mad — VanCityRaider89🇨🇦 (@VanCityRaider89) December 29, 2024

They might as well stay in Vegas. They might win another game and f*ck up their draft pick even more. — Wellington’s Spurs (@WellingtonSpurs) December 29, 2024

The Raiders’ fan base is clearly still upset about the team winning its Week 16 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The victory gave Las Vegas three wins for the season, which put them behind the New York Giants and New England Patriots in the race to the bottom for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Raiders’ 3-12 record has them in a four-way tie with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans for the third-worst record in the NFL.

While Raiders fans hoping for a forfeit didn’t get their wish, the lengthy travel delay surely won’t help the team’s performance on the field against the Saints. The Raiders would be lucky to settle into their hotel rooms before midnight for a game kicking off less than 12 hours later.