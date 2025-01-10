Report reveals why Raiders fired GM Tom Telesco

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco was thought to be safe for another season by most observers, even after the team fired head coach Antonio Pierce. That changed on Tuesday, and now we know why.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Adam Schefter offered some context on why the Raiders decided to part ways with Telesco after just one season. According to Schefter, Raiders leadership was concerned that Telesco’s presence would be a deterrent to some potential head coach candidates.

“The Raiders … clearly prefer that the head coach and GM come in together at the same time, work together on the same page, and move forward in the same direction,” Schefter said. “They did not feel that Tom Telesco, obviously, would be somebody that would be as appealing to some of the head coaching candidates that they are speaking with.”

Telesco spent a decade running the Chargers before being fired and landing with the Raiders last offseason. Though his 2024 draft class has been heralded, the Raiders wanted a clean slate after firing Pierce two days ago.

The Raiders are still early in their coaching search, but it sounds like some of their preferred candidates also appreciated that clean slate. It could mean Tom Brady will have a huge say over which direction the organization goes next as well.