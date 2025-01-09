Raiders make surprising decision on GM Tom Telesco

The Las Vegas Raiders have made an unexpected decision on the future of general manager Tom Telesco.

The Raiders announced Thursday that they have fired Telesco after one season. The move comes two days after the team also relieved head coach Antonio Pierce of his duties.

The Raiders hired Telesco and Pierce together a year ago. Even after Pierce was dismissed, the perception was that Telesco, the longtime Chargers GM, would get another year, so the abrupt decision to relieve him of his duties is something of a surprise.

Telesco did not build a great roster in his lone year with the Raiders. He did draft Brock Bowers in 2024, a decision that should bear fruit for years to come. Ultimately, though, the team went just 4-13, and they lack a long-term solution at the quarterback situation. Telesco’s successor will be tasked with fixing those issues.

With Telesco out and no clear power structure in place, one must wonder if Tom Brady will be filling in some of the power vacuum as the Raiders assemble new leadership.