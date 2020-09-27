Report: Raiders being investigated for breaking coronavirus protocol

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders were fined this week after Gruden once again did not wear his mask throughout the team’s entire game. Now, more sanctions could be coming against the Raiders for a different violation.

The NFL is investigating the Raiders for potentially violating coronavirus protocols by allowing a team employee without proper credentials to enter their locker room. The alleged violation took place following Monday night’s big win over the New Orleans Saints.

Only 40 employees from each organization are allowed inside the locker room. There are security points to prevent unauthorized people from entering locker rooms, and the NFL believes the Raiders staffer eluded those checkpoints.

Gruden and Saints head coach Sean Payton were both fined $100,000 and their teams were fined $250,000 after the two did not wear their masks on the sideline throughout the entire game. Gruden revealed after the game that he already contracted COVID-19 during the summer and said he is doing his best to adhere to the mask rules.