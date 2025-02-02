Raiders interview former top college QB for OC role

Pete Carroll is beginning to assemble his Las Vegas Raiders staff, and one of his offensive coordinator candidates appears to be in relatively high demand.

The Raiders interviewed Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator role, according to Aaron Wilson of Houston’s KPRC-2. Johnson has also interviewed for the Texans offensive coordinator job and is seen as one of the top candidates for that position as well.

Some will remember Johnson for his exploits at Texas A&M, where he remains second in passing yards in school history behind only Kellen Mond. He has been Houston’s quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons and has also held assistant coach roles with the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings. He briefly spent time under Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks during his playing career, though it was for less than two months during the offseason.

Carroll may prefer one of his trusted former assistants for the role in Las Vegas. It is clear, however, that Johnson is highly thought of, and appears to be rising in the coaching ranks.