Raiders to be without 2 star players in Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be quite shorthanded for their Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce announced Friday that star wide receiver Davante Adams and pass rusher Maxx Crosby will not play in Sunday’s game. Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Crosby has an ankle problem.

#Raiders HC Antonio Pierce announced DE Maxx Crosby (ankle), WR Davante Adams (hamstring) and TE Michael Mayer (personal) won't play Sunday. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 27, 2024

That takes away the Raiders’ most important player on each side of the ball. Crosby has been his usual self on defense, with three sacks in as many games. Adams has been somewhat quiet with 209 yards and a touchdown, but that is at least partly the result of the team’s struggling offense. He has still looked quite unhappy with the situation, though.

The Raiders were called out by their coach after last week’s performance against Carolina. It will be interesting to see how they respond to that, especially without two star players.