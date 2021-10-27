Raiders owner Mark Davis had one big issue with Jon Gruden email leak

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has made little effort to hide the fact that he is upset about some of the circumstances surrounding Jon Gruden’s resignation. Davis reiterated his stance on Wednesday and said he has one main issue with the NFL’s handling of the situation.

Davis told reporters the Gruden email leaks were a “timing issue” for him. He indicated that he believes the NFL intentionally withheld the information for months.

#Raiders owner Mark Davis voicing his frustration with the way the NFL handled Jon Gruden’s emails. “It’s a timing issue.” Says league may have had for months and would’ve been a lot easier if team had known sooner. Were they treated unfairly? “We’re Raiders. We’re used to this.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2021

Davis also said he would like the NFL to release a written report on the Washington Football Team investigation.

Davis won’t comment on Daniel Snyder, WFT punishment, etc., saying only the NFL has all the information. So would Davis like to see a written report? “Yeah. Probably. … Especially with some of the things that were charged.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2021

Gruden resigned earlier this month after private emails leaked in which he used a gay slur and other offensive language. Davis has condemned the remarks made by his former coach, but he is not the only one who feels like the NFL is hiding something. There were more than 650,000 emails involved in the investigation into workplace misconduct with the WFT. Yet, the NFL has reportedly claimed only the Gruden emails were damaging.

There has been talk of Davis potentially taking legal action against the NFL.