Raiders players have reportedly taken over after Josh McDaniels firing

The Las Vegas Raiders have seen a total attitude shift since firing Josh McDaniels roughly three weeks ago, and things sound even more radical than previously thought.

A source told Dianna Russini of The Athletic that Raiders players “have taken this place over” since McDaniels was fired, and that ownership “is fine with it.” Interim coach Antonio Pierce is pushing players to be themselves, and changes have been made to accommodate their wishes even in the short time since he took over.

Another Raiders source told Russini that the mood around the team since McDaniels’ firing is “like ‘Ding dong, the witch is dead.'”

Among the feedback the Raiders have taken from players: the team practiced in Las Vegas on Friday and flew to Florida Saturday for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at the request of team leaders. The initial plan had been to fly to Florida on Friday and practice there Saturday.

The mood shift around the Raiders since McDaniels was fired has been obvious, even from the outside. McDaniels’ strict and demanding style grated on players, and they are relishing their increased freedom. Of course, if the team stops winning, questions will be raised about whether things have been allowed to get too relaxed, but for now, things appear much better off.