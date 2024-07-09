 Skip to main content
Raiders RB looks absolutely massive in new workout photo

July 9, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Zamir White carrying the ball

Jan 7, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) gains yardage against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White is out here looking like a Spartan.

White went viral this week for a hard-to-believe workout photo that he posted to Instagram. In the picture (which he captioned with the word “Lab”), White was looking absolutely humongous. Check it out.

Best of luck trying to tackle that man.

The former University of Georgia champion White, 24, is entering his third NFL season. He went for 451 rushing yards and one touchdown in a backup role behind Josh Jacobs in 2023. Now that Jacobs has since signed with a surprising team, White will get to compete with newcomer Alexander Mattison for the RB1 job in Las Vegas next season.

White is officially listed at 6-foot-0 and 215 pounds. It is probably safe to say that White is a bit bigger than that now, and he may make the running back battle less competitive than the battle unfolding at QB for the Raiders.

Las Vegas RaidersZamir White
