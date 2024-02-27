New Raiders GM has 3-word response to Davante Adams trade rumors

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco knows what it is like to be on the opposite side of the field from Davante Adams, and it does not sound like he intends to experience that again in the near future.

Adams has heard his name come up in trade rumors since he seemed unhappy with the team last offseason. Telesco, who was recently hired as GM of the Raiders after serving in the same role with the division rival Los Angeles Chargers for over a decade, was asked on Tuesday if he would entertain trade offers for Adams.

Telesco had a simple three-word response.

New #Raiders GM Tom Telesco emphasizes that WR Davante Adams is not going anywhere, despite some trade rumors: "He's a Raider." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2024

“He’s a Raider,” Telesco said.

While that was not exactly a “no,” the Raiders do not view themselves as being in total rebuild mode. They finished 8-9 last season and nearly made the playoffs despite firing head coach Josh McDaniels and benching Jimmy Garoppolo for rookie Aidan O’Connell. Telesco has no reason to shop Adams.

There has been some talk of a prominent former teammate recruiting Adams, but the Pro Bowl wideout was one of the star players who encouraged the Raiders to hire Antonio Pierce as their full-time head coach. Even if he is hoping for a quarterback upgrade, Adams should be pleased with the way the Raiders’ offseason has gone thus far.

Adams finished with 103 catches for 1,144 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. The 31-year-old is still arguably the best receiver in football when at the top of his game.