Raiders cannot have fans at training camp due to obscure rule

Las Vegas Raiders’ training camp will be a very quiet affair in 2024 thanks to a set of unusual decisions and an obscure NFL rule.

The Raiders elected to hold their training camp in Costa Mesa this year, just outside of Los Angeles in Orange County, Ca. However, the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams hold territorial marketing rights over the area, meaning by NFL rule, the Raiders cannot promote training camp or host fans there unless both teams grant them that permission. That did not happen, owner Mark Davis admitted.

“That’s where we’re having camp, but the Chargers and Rams have the ability to block us from [promoting.] It’s fine,” Davis said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “It would be nice if all the fans could be there, but, whatever. Like I said, the Chargers and Rams have that ability.”

Despite the inability to promote or welcome fans, Davis stood by the decision. He said head coach Antonio Pierce valued the chance to foster a sense of camaraderie among the players was the biggest reason for holding camp in Southern California instead of Henderson, Nv.

“The best part of not doing it in Las Vegas is the bonding,” Davis added. ” … When camp is here [in Henderson], the vets, the ones that have homes here, they go home and see family. When you’re away at camp, you’re together. That kind of bonding.”

It’s definitely a strange issue, and one without much precedent in the NFL. Ultimately, it won’t matter in terms of the work the team can put in, but it’s certainly an odd look for the Raiders.

This marks Pierce’s first camp as the Raiders’ head coach, having landed the job midseason in 2023.