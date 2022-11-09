Rams announce concerning injury for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to get back on track after losing four of their last five games, but they may be without their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams head Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Matthew Stafford is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Stafford did not miss any time in the Rams’ 16-13 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday, but McVay said the symptoms showed up after the game.

Sean McVay said it is under the team's understanding that this happened in the game, but that team discovered symptoms when following up standard checks with Stafford earlier this week. Entered protocol Weds, per McVay. https://t.co/7Hw9jCpJuS — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 9, 2022

With Stafford experiencing symptoms and entering the protocol on Wednesday, it is very unlikely that he will be cleared to play against Arizona. John Wolford is second on the depth chart for L.A. at the moment.

Stafford and the Rams’ offense have had an awful first half of the season. The 34-year-old has thrown for 1,928 yards with just 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. L.A. made a big splash during the offseason when they signed Allen Robinson, but they have managed just 16.4 points per game. That ranks 29th in the NFL.

Cooper Kupp indicated he is frustrated with some interesting remarks he made after Sunday’s loss. The 3-5 Rams could have an even tougher time in Week 10 without Stafford.