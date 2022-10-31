Rams provide encouraging Cooper Kupp injury update

The Los Angeles Rams had some worries about the injury wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered on Sunday. A day later, the wide receiver appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp had no structural damage to his injured ankle and was experiencing basic tissue swelling. The expectation is that Kupp will be able to play Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Sean McVay says he expects Cooper Kupp to play Sunday against Tampa Bay. https://t.co/QCAQ01Y6oj — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 31, 2022

The Rams and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief. So can McVay, as he was particularly angry with himself over the circumstances in which Kupp initially suffered the injury.

Though the Rams have struggled so far in 2022, Kupp has been his usual dependable self. Though his numbers have not reached the heights they did in 2021, he still has 686 yards and five touchdowns in seven games on the season.