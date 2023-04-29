Rams draft nephew of Hall of Fame running back

The Los Angeles Rams are adding a rookie with a famous last name.

With a sixth-round draft pick on Saturday (No. 182 overall), the Rams selected cornerback Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson out of TCU. Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, a six-time All-Pro.

The 23-year-old Hodges-Tomlinson was a starter on the Horned Frogs team that made it all the way to the CFP title game this year. He was also a Jim Thorpe Award winner in college as well as a First Team All-American.

Here are some of Hodges-Tomlinson’s highlights.

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson : 4 tackles, 1 for loss & an INT (LaDainian Tomlinson's nephew) pic.twitter.com/ty93XLCvgb — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 23, 2022

As for the Chargers great Tomlinson, who also went to TCU, he was one of the very best running backs of the 2000s. He won NFL MVP in 2006 and led the league in rushing yards twice (on top of setting the single-season record for rushing TDs (26) that still stands to this day). Tomlinson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 and now works at NFL Network as an analyst.

Hodges-Tomlinson spoke out before about how his uncle had inspired him.

"Someday I'll be able to say that I had success just like my uncle." Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson shares what he's learned from his uncle, LaDainian Tomlinson, on and off the field 💜 pic.twitter.com/ZghjOHBf7L — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2023

After a season to forget for the Rams, it is ending up as a draft to remember for them. Earlier in the draft, they scooped up another very notable name.