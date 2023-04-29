Stetson Bennett drafted by recent Super Bowl champions

Stetson Bennett has gone from a recent national champion to a recent Super Bowl champion.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday (No. 128 overall).

Bennett began his career as a walk-on at Georgia, left for a junior college, and then returned to the Bulldogs. He fought for playing time in 2019 and 2020. Even as recently as 2021, he battled with J.T. Daniels for the starting job.

Bennett led the Bulldogs to the national championship in both 2021 and 2022. It wasn’t until last season that he was deemed the team’s undisputed starter.

Over his last two college seasons, Bennett passed for 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and rushed for 464 yards and 11 TDs. The 25-year-old has faced questions about his character, but the Rams were undeterred. He will now join fellow former Bulldog Matthew Stafford in the Rams’ quarterback room. The Rams won the Super Bowl two seasons ago but slipped to 5-12 last season as they dealt with multiple injuries.