Rams made big mistake on Packers’ first touchdown pass

The Los Angeles Rams made a big mistake in the way they defended the Packers on Green Bay’s first touchdown of Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the teams.

The Packers had a 3rd-and-goal from the one early in the second quarter with the game tied at three. They ran a double motion that freed up Davante Adams for a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers as soon as he got the snap.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey ran with Adams the entire way as he went through both motions, but he couldn’t keep up because he got lost in all the traffic.

A few fellow NFL players said immediately that the Rams’ big mistake was having Ramsey track Adams through both motions rather than having a teammate on the other side of the field take it. Not “passing it off” was Ramsey and the Rams’ big mistake.

they gotta pass that off — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 16, 2021

You can NOT defend that play without passing it off. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 16, 2021

Ramsey was furious after the play, possibly because he felt one of his teammates left him hanging out to dry on the play by not helping out. He was screaming at Nick Scott, who probably should have picked up Adams.

Ramsey probably especially hated giving up a touchdown to Davante Adams after their pregame issues.