Jalen Ramsey, Davante Adams got into it before Packers-Rams playoff game

Things got heated between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams before their playoff game even began on Saturday.

Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams got into things before the game.

According to Packers reporter Matt Schneidman, Ramsey ran out of the tunnel at Lambeau Field and had something to say to Adams, who is the Packers’ top wide receiver.

Jalen Ramsey just ran out of the tunnel and looked right at one Packers player going through stretching nearby and seemed to friendly bark something. That player was Davante Adams. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 16, 2021

Adams later had to be walked back to Green Bay’s side of the field after chirping with the Rams cornerback.

The chirping between Davante Adams and Jalen Ramsey already on full display in warmups. A referee walked Adams back to the Packers side of the field. Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/HqODVppTpz — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) January 16, 2021

Adams ended up accounting for the first touchdown of the game, so he got the edge on Ramsey.

Ramsey is known for his trash talk and even has fought opponents. The beef between the two players made the big game even more anticipated.