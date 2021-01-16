 Skip to main content
Jalen Ramsey, Davante Adams got into it before Packers-Rams playoff game

January 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Things got heated between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams before their playoff game even began on Saturday.

Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams got into things before the game.

According to Packers reporter Matt Schneidman, Ramsey ran out of the tunnel at Lambeau Field and had something to say to Adams, who is the Packers’ top wide receiver.

Adams later had to be walked back to Green Bay’s side of the field after chirping with the Rams cornerback.

Adams ended up accounting for the first touchdown of the game, so he got the edge on Ramsey.

Ramsey is known for his trash talk and even has fought opponents. The beef between the two players made the big game even more anticipated.

