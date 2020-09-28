Rams DB says controversial pass interference was ‘wrong call’

Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III thinks the controversial pass interference at the end of the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday was the “wrong call.”

The Rams were leading 32-28 in Buffalo after making a huge comeback. The Bills had a 4th-and-8 from the Rams’ 13-yard line with 25 seconds left. Josh Allen attempted a pass to Gabriel Davis that went incomplete.

The Rams would have been able to take over from there, but pass interference was called.

Here’s the questionable pass interference call on Darious Williams at the end of Rams-Bills. pic.twitter.com/vu1k92Xi9Q — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) September 27, 2020

Thanks to their new set of downs, the Bills retained possession. They scored the winning touchdown on the following play and won 35-32.

Johnson did not agree with the call, though he did not single it out as the reason for the team’s loss.

“It was the wrong call, but the right or wrong call, there’s a whole bunch of calls that they probably missed, a whole bunch of calls that they probably made. You can’t narrow it down to just one call,” Johnson said, via the AP’s Greg Beacham.

Rams receiver Robert Woods disagreed with the call as well.

"No, obviously not," Rams WR Robert Woods said when asked if it appeared teammate Darious Williams committed pass interference. "The receiver initiates the contact and the quarterback is literally just throwing the ball in the area and it wasn’t even a catchable ball…" — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 27, 2020

Losing on that call was deflating for the Rams, especially after they came back from down 28-3 in the third quarter to take the lead in the game. But contact was made beyond five yards, leading to the call being made.

When it comes to pass interference penalty calls, the Rams are the last team that should be complaining.