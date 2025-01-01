Rams announce big news ahead of Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams announced some big news on Wednesday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Matthew Stafford will not play in the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Instead, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start.

Both the Rams and Seahawks will be 10-7 if Seattle wins the head-to-head matchup on Sunday. But the Rams have already clinched the NFC West thanks to a strength of victories tiebreaker with Seattle. Having the division in hand has convinced the Rams to protect the health of Stafford.

The Rams enter Week 18 holding the three spot in the NFC. They could drop to the four spot with a loss and Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, which would put them in line for a tough playoff matchup at home against the loser of the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday night. The Buccaneers will face the struggling New Orleans Saints in Week 18.

Garoppolo is in his first season with the Rams and has not seen playing time this season.