Rams make notable mistake with Week 12 inactives list

The Los Angeles Rams apparently had a case of mistaken identity Sunday.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was surprisingly listed as inactive by the team with roughly 90 minutes to go before their Week 12 kickoff against the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals. It was a surprising development as Higbee had not been listed on the Rams injury report at all throughout the week.

However, it turns out that Higbee’s inclusion on the inactives list was a goof. Citing a Rams spokesperson, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports that Rams defensive end Earnest Brown was the inactive player the team actually meant to list. Brown wears No. 90, but Higbee, No. 89, got listed as inactive instead. The Rams then quickly issued an updated list with the correct inactives for Sunday’s game.

The ex-Super Bowl champion Higbee has mostly been a ghost this season with 27 catches for 303 yards and zero touchdowns through ten games. But he will be out there like usual on Sunday against Arizona, which is fortunate considering that players in other sports have missed contests due to similar clerical errors.