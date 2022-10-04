Rams have to do 1 thing for chance at signing Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Los Angeles Rams took a big punch on the chin from the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, losing 24-9. The defending Super Bowl champs sure look like they could use reinforcements. Some help could come later in the season in the form of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season but is rehabbing a knee injury.

Late in the 49ers’ win over the Rams on “Monday Night Football,” the ESPN broadcasting team discussed Beckham’s situation.

Reporter Lisa Salters said Beckham was in the Bahamas rehabbing and watching the Rams.

“The Rams are like family to him,” Salters said of Beckham.

Salters then went on to share Beckham’s feelings on the situation.

“There’s love on both sides, but this is a business. If I had my way, I’d love to be back with those guys,” Salters said of what Beckham told her about a Rams reunion.

Beckham is interested in a reunion with the Rams, and the Rams want him back. But there is one thing the Rams need to do to have a shot at re-signing Odell.

ESPN announcer Joe Buck discussed the situation from the perspective of Rams coach Sean McVay. Buck said McVay was dying to get Beckham back in Week 10 or 11. But Buck said the Rams know they face one issue: they need to be in contention.

“We have to stay in it and be relevant so that he wants to come back to the Rams,” Buck said of what McVay’s mindset is on how to get Beckham back.

Buck said the Rams know Beckham will have his choice of teams when he’s recovered, “and McVay wants him to slide right back into his old locker.”

The information the Monday night team had about Beckham comes from interviews they conduct with team personnel prior to the game. Broadcasters get to interview coaches and players in order to provide them with helpful information for the broadcast. It sounds like the ESPN announcers got the inside scoop on a potential Beckham return.

The Rams are now 2-2. They have three straight home games ahead, including a rematch against the Niners.